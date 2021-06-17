Teso Farmers Abandon 'Nigeria' Cassava, Embrace New Variety

In short
Moses Eladu, a farmer from Obaki Village in Kamuda sub county in Soroti district says that whereas Migera has sustained his family for long, its productivity has deteriorated. He explains that the old cassava variety is now infested with white flies, rots in the garden, something he notes was exposing his household to the risk of starvation.
Teso Farmers Abandon 'Nigeria' Cassava, Embrace New Variety17 Jun 2021, 12:08 Comments 93 Views Soroti, Uganda Agriculture Updates
In short
Tagged with: Nase 3 cassava variety cassava growth in teso sub region food security in teso food storage new cassava varieties
Mentioned: teso sub region
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.