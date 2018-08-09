Teso Leaders Demand Remand Home

In short
Children who come into conflict with the law in the region are detained with other criminals in various police stations in the region due to lack of a remand home.
Teso Leaders Demand Remand Home9 Aug 2018, 07:55 Comments 144 Views Soroti, Uganda Court Report
Public Relations Officer Prisons, Frank Baine shakes hands with Soroti stake holders after the consultation meeting at Soroti high Court on Wednesday Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.