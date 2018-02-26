Teso MPs Raise Concern over Armed Robberies

In short
Members of Parliament from Teso sub region are demanding the transfer of Police leadership in the area over a spate of armed robberies. Police Spokesperson Emilian Kayima says the force has not received any complaints regarding conduct of officers in Soroti. He says the Police can only take interest after it has been alerted. He said the MPs know the procedures of raising a complaint against an officer.
Teso MPs Raise Concern over Armed Robberies26 Feb 2018
