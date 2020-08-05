Teso MPs Threaten Legal Action Against Landlords Who Protested Creation of Soroti City

In short
Elijah Okupa, the Kasilo County MP in Serere says they are studying the document presented to various offices and will soon make a decision on whether to drug the petitioners to court. He claims that three people, whose names were included as petitioners have approached him and disowned the document.
Teso MPs Threaten Legal Action Against Landlords Who Protested Creation of Soroti City5 Aug 2020, 18:44 Comments 165 Views Soroti, Uganda Local government Politics Updates
