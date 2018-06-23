Cheptegei Leads Anti-Corruption Run in Teso

In short
More than 1000 people clad on red t-shirts graced the run which was packaged with a 10-kilometer race, a five-kilometer race and a two-kilometer race. Participants comprised civil servants, youths and persons with disabilities, among others.
Cheptegei Leads Anti-Corruption Run in Teso23 Jun 2018, 12:17 Comments 122 Views Sport Report
Joshua Cheptegei on a blue shot takes photos with the runners at Soroti Sports Ground Login to license this image from 1$.
