Thanks for the Motorbikes But We Prefer Motorboats, Buvuma LCs tell Gov't

6 Jul 2022, 13:52 Comments 115 Views Mukono, Uganda Local government Politics Business and finance Editorial

So far nine sub county chairpersons in Buvuma have received Yamaha motorcycles, but they claim that most of their areas of operation are only accessible by water vessels, which they currently lack , to conduct proper supervision and monitoring

 

Tagged with: Buvuma LC3 Chairperson Receive Motorcycles Amidst Cry for Boat Engines
Mentioned: Buvuma District

