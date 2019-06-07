Olive Nakatudde
11:57

The 2019 State of Nation Address Through the Lens

7 Jun 2019

 

President Yoweri Museveni on Thursday addressed the Nation at the Kampala Serena Conference Centre with his speech touching Security, Economy, Agriculture, Transport, Economic Integration among other sectors.

Uganda Radio Network followed up the event that was attended by several dignitaries in the country and now brings you pictures.

 

Olive Nakatudde
Olive Nakatudde is a URN journalist based in Kampala. Nakatudde has been a URN staff member since 2013.

Nakatudde started out in journalism in 2009 with Dembe FM radio in Kampala. In 2012, Nakatudde joined Voice of Africa as a political reporter. She has been a photographer since her journalism school days at Makerere University.

Nakatudde is interested in good governance and public policy, which she reports on intensively from the Uganda Parliament. She is a keen follower of cultural affairs in Buganda Kingdom and covers the kingdom's Lukiiko (parliament). Nakatudde also reports on education and health.