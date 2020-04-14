The Comical Side of President Museveni’s Speech

In short
If President Museveni was not a politician, probably he would have been a comedian. And like he’s giving opponents run for their money in politics, probably Mariach, Pablo, Mendo, Salvador among other comedians would be struggling to catch up with the man from Rwakitura.
The Comical Side of President Museveni’s Speech14 Apr 2020, 21:51 Comments 128 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Health Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: Museveni speech
Mentioned: President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.