Flavia Nassaka
07:39

The Disabled Call for Inclusion as PEPFAR Marks 20 years of Funding HIV in Uganda

2 Feb 2023, 07:33 Comments 125 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates

In short
At the event, US Ambassador Natalie E. Brown announced that through the U.S. President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) program that is making 20 years of offering HIV-related prevention and treatment services to people in need, they have provided free life-saving treatments to over 1.3million Ugandans.

 

Tagged with: Pepfar funding in Uganda
Mentioned: Ministry of Health US Embassy Kampala

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.