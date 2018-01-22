In short
While some parents, candidates and schools were rejoicing on Friday after the release of the results of the 2017 Primary Leaving Examinations,16 year old Amina Kagoya who wants to become a teacher one day might have to repeat Primary Seven next year because she did not get a second grade.
Poor PLE Results Dampen Kagoya's Dream to Become Teacher22 Jan 2018, 07:36 Comments 81 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
