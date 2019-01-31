In short
On January 30, 2019, Mukisa led CMI operatives to a swamp in Kireka Biira Nakabugo Parish in Wakiso district where he had dumped the minors body after strangling him to death and removing some body parts.
Security in Futile Search For Body of Murdered Woman Top story31 Jan 2019, 19:10 Comments 128 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
Namusoke Zurah whose body is being searched for by security operatives Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.