The glory and gloom; How Mbale Turned Dirty 58 Years Later

In short
For those that have lived here before or immediately after Independence, Mbale’s current state is disheartening and calls for urgent attention.
The glory and gloom; How Mbale Turned Dirty 58 Years Later9 Oct 2020, 12:32 Comments 142 Views Politics Business and finance Updates
Naome Nora Aryada, She was Councilor, Deputy Mayor and Mayou of Mbale in the 70s and Eighties. She says the state of current Mbale is worrying
In short
Tagged with: Mbale city Mbale going to ruins The glory and gloom
Mentioned: Mbale District mbale district local government
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.