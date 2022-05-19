The Legal Woes Threatening Bitature’s Business Empire

In short

A high court judge had earlier ruled: “I find (the claims by) the Respondents escapist and unserious. This is more so because this court is in position to take judicial notice of the fact that the persons behind the Respondents, particularly the third Plaintiff in the amended plaint, are some of the most polished and astute business personalities there are in Uganda. The Respondents were well and independently advised by senior and prominent legal professionals in Uganda."