The Othordox Church in Uganda Gets New Metropolitan

Metropolitan Muzeeyi was elected at the end of the three days of the Holy Synod of the Patriarchate of Alexandria between January 10 to 12. The synod meeting held in Egypt was chaired by His Beatitude Pope Theodoros II, according to Fr John Kibuuka Bbossa, the chairperson of the board of trustees of the Metropolis of Kampala.
The Othordox Church in Uganda Gets New Metropolitan12 Jan 2022
