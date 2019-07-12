In short
Alykhan Karmali, the Managing Director of Mukwano group, who took from his father in 1995 when he retired from active work, says on the group website, that the name symbolizes the fact that Mukwano products had become a friend to millions of people not just in Uganda but in the region.
The Quiet Life of Mukwano' that Inspired A Multi Billion Empire Top story12 Jul 2019, 11:56 Comments 157 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Feature
In short
Tagged with: Amirali Karmali mukwano group of companies
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.