Theft of Materials Slowing Progress on Critical Oil Roads-Kagina

In short
The earmarked oil roads measure 97 kilometres in Hoima, Buliisa Masindi and Kikuube districts. They include the 54-kilometre Masindi-Biiso road, the 25 kilometres of Hohwa-Nyairongo-Kyarushesha-Butole and 25.7 kilometres of Kabaale-Kiziranfumbi road.
Theft of Materials Slowing Progress on Critical Oil Roads-Kagina17 Sep 2021, 09:19 Comments 171 Views Kikube, Uganda Crime Updates
Allen Kagina,the UNRA ED,flanked by ministers peter Ogwang and Jenepher Namuyangu plus Mps on the Physical Infrastructure committee during the inspection of the critical oil roads.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.