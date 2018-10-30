There are no 'Fake Eggs' in Uganda – UNBS

In short
According to UNBS, the products referred to in the article were sweets in packages that looked like egg shells but clearly labeled as Funny Toys. Apart from the appearance of the package, the product did not contain any features meant to mislead the public into believing that they are actual eggs.
There are no 'Fake Eggs' in Uganda – UNBS30 Oct 2018, 14:09 Comments 179 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Breaking news
