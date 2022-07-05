In short
Police believe the illegally operating driving schools churn out incompetent drivers who cause hundreds of deaths and injuries every year. At least 4,159 people died in road crashes in 2021 which was an increase from 3,663 road deaths the previous year.
There're Many Illegal Driving Schools -Police; No Illegal Driving Schools -MOW
