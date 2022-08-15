In short
In his acceptance speech, Ruto said he will run a transparent, open and democratic government, and work with the Opposition who will provide oversight to his administration, adding that there was no room for vengeance. Ruto said this was a win for Kenyans who rejected tribal politics.
There's No Room for Vengeance - William Ruto
