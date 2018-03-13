Samuel Amanya
Thugs Break Into Rukiga Church

13 Mar 2018 Rukiga, Uganda
In short
St James Buhangizi Church of Uganda Archdeaconry is found in Kamwezi Sub County, Rukiga district. The thugs broke into the Church on Sunday night and made off a music system, a console, an amplifier, key board, three loud speakers and a pair of wireless microphones worth 2.5 million shillings.

 

