Thugs Break Into Rukiga Church

In short
St James Buhangizi Church of Uganda Archdeaconry is found in Kamwezi Sub County, Rukiga district. The thugs broke into the Church on Sunday night and made off a music system, a console, an amplifier, key board, three loud speakers and a pair of wireless microphones worth 2.5 million shillings.
Thugs Break Into Rukiga Church13 Mar 2018, 20:02 Comments 171 Views Rukiga, Uganda Religion Analysis
St. James Buhangizi Church of Uganda Archdeaconry in the Diocese of Kigezi
