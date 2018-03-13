Thugs Break Into Rukiga Church

St. James Buhangizi Church of Uganda Archdeaconry in the Diocese of Kigezi Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

St James Buhangizi Church of Uganda Archdeaconry is found in Kamwezi Sub County, Rukiga district. The thugs broke into the Church on Sunday night and made off a music system, a console, an amplifier, key board, three loud speakers and a pair of wireless microphones worth 2.5 million shillings.