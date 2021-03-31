In short
Michael Longole, the Karamoja Region Spokesperson, says the thugs abandoned the tractor in the nearby bush when it ran out of fuel. "We are looking for them and they will be charged with theft and trespass, "he said.
Thieves Raid General Guti's Home, Make off with Tractor31 Mar 2021, 13:52 Comments 220 Views Crime Human rights Security Updates
The main gate that enters to Gen. Andrew Guttis ancestral home in Iriiri which was broken into by thugs on Tuesday.
