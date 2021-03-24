Thieves Targeting Makerere University Freshers

In short
One student has lost close to two million shillings of tuition fees to a conman who promised to double it. A police officer says the university police have registered more than five incidents of fresh students being conned by unknown people either by pretending to help them with banking issues or by befriending them and later defrauded through job offer scams and other tricks.
Thieves Targeting Makerere University Freshers24 Mar 2021, 17:57 Comments 172 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
