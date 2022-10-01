Kato Joseph
17:07

Third Police Officer Kills Himself in 12 Days, the Eighth Suicide this Year

1 Oct 2022, 17:06 Comments 108 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
Crime scene robborns

Crime scene robborns

In short
Police sources said Obida locked himself inside the bedroom and then shot himself in the head. However Superintendent of Police –SSP Patrick Onyango, the Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson, said he was yet to get a briefing about the incident.

 

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.