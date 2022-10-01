Third Police Officer Kills Himself in 12 Days, the Eighth Suicide this Year

In short
Police sources said Obida locked himself inside the bedroom and then shot himself in the head. However Superintendent of Police –SSP Patrick Onyango, the Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson, said he was yet to get a briefing about the incident.
Third Police Officer Kills Himself in 12 Days, the Eighth Suicide this Year1 Oct 2022, 17:06 Comments 108 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
