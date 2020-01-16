In short
Kyazze claimed that the group held a public meeting in disregard of the laid down procedures in the Public Order Management Act when they refused to coordinate and cooperate with Police to ensure that all participants are unarmed and peaceful.
Thirteen Anti-Corruption Activists Remanded Top story16 Jan 2020, 19:13 Comments 169 Views Kampala, Uganda Misc Updates
