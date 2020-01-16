Kukunda Judith
19:14

Thirteen Anti-Corruption Activists Remanded Top story

16 Jan 2020, 19:13 Comments 169 Views Kampala, Uganda Misc Updates
A group of the accused persons that has appeared before Grade one Magistrate Marion Mangeni

In short
Kyazze claimed that the group held a public meeting in disregard of the laid down procedures in the Public Order Management Act when they refused to coordinate and cooperate with Police to ensure that all participants are unarmed and peaceful.

 

Tagged with: Red Top Brigade The Alternative Uganda Poor Youth Movement

