Thomas Kwoyelo`s Family Loses Only Transport Mean to Court in Fraudulent Sale

In short
On November 10th, 2016, Kwoyelo`s sister, Margaret Auma bought a Bajaj Motorcycle registration number UEN 785F at Shillings 3.5 million to facilitate the family members to travel to Gulu High court to following his trial.
Thomas Kwoyelo`s Family Loses Only Transport Mean to Court in Fraudulent Sale3 Sep 2019, 20:25 Comments 152 Views Amuru, Ethiopia Human rights Northern Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: Gulu district boda boda motorcycle association Hon. Catherine Lamwaka, International crimes division of the high court icd Maj. Gen Otema Awany Thomas Okot Oboma col thomas kwoyelo gulu high court
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.