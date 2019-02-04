Thomas Kwoyelo After The Matter Was Adjourned By the International Crimes Division of The High Court in November 2018 Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

Her worship Harriet Ssali Nalukwago, the Deputy Registrar of the International Crimes Division of the High Court says prosecution sought more time to adequately prepare its case as they embark on the full trial. She says the judges have now set February 18th as the day the first prosecution witness will start testifying against Kwoyelo in a trial expected to last two years.