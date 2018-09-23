In short
Kwoyelo will tomorrow Monday September 24th, 2018 appear before a panel of three Judges of the International Crimes Division to answer 93 charges against him that were confirmed at a pretrial stage by Justice Susan Okalany on August, 30th ,2018.
Thomas Kwoyelo's Trial Starts On Monday23 Sep 2018, 11:56 Comments 158 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
