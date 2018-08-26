Thousands Attend Rotary Cancer Run

In short
According to organisers, 773 Million shillings was raised during this years run. The proceeds will go towards the purchase of two Linear Accelerators and the construction of two bunkers to house the machines at Nsambya hospital. The machines are valued at 18 billion Shillings.
Thousands Attend Rotary Cancer Run26 Aug 2018, 11:39 Comments 123 Views Health Report
Runners enjoy the Zumba Session at Kololo Independence grounds after the rum Login to license this image from 1$.
