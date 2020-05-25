Brian Luwaga
Thousands Displaced in Nakasongola By Rising Lake Kyoga Water Levels

25 May 2020, 07:51 Comments 281 Views Nakasongola, Uganda Misc Updates
Houses destroyed by rising water levels at Munami landing site in Nakasongola

In short
James Kwebigira the LCI Chairman of Kabasombwa village says that about 1000 people are currently residing in two community schools but these are facing starvation and sanitation crisis.

 

