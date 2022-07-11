Thousands of Children Endure ‘Horrific Conditions’ in Conflict Zones- UN Report

In short
At least 5,242 girls and 13,663 boys were victims of grave violations in 21 country situations and one region, and at least 1,600 of those children were victims of multiple violations, the report highlights. It adds that overall, there were 23,982 verified grave violations against children, a number that remains similar to that reported in 2020 and represents an average of some 65 violations every single day.
Thousands of Children Endure ‘Horrific Conditions’ in Conflict Zones- UN Report11 Jul 2022, 19:34 Comments 170 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Updates
In short
Tagged with: violations against children
Mentioned: United Nations
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.