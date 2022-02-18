In short
Data from the gender ministry shows that 11,000 of the affected persons have never applied for a National ID and their names are not reflected in the National Identification Regulatory Authority (NIRA) data bank, while 43,559 had inconsistencies in their bio-data which makes it impossible for them to access the funds that are expected to improve their livelihoods.
Thousands of Elderly Persons Can't Access Social Grant Due to a Lack National IDs
