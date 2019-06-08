Okello Emmanuel
Thousands Participate in Bunyoro Empango Marathon

8 Jun 2019, 10:46 Comments 116 Views Hoima, Uganda Sport Updates
Omukama Iguru Flagging off the Runners at the Kingdom Palace Karuzika in Hoima town.

The marathon was flagged off on Saturday by the Omukama of Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom Solomon Gafabusa Iguru from his Palace Karuzika in Hoima town. The proceeds from the run will be used to purchase a blood analyser Machine for Kiryandongo Hospital.

 

