Thousands Pay Pilgrimage to St Charles Lwanga

Some of the hundreds of Catholic Faithfuls that prayed at St Charles Lwanga's Birthplace in Birinzi Masaka district

The Retired Bishop of Masaka Diocese John Baptist Kaggwa led the Catholics in a mass in which they reflected on Lwanga’s lifestyle and high sense of affection to faith which he exhibited when he braved death at the expense of Mwanga’s orders to denounce his newly found Christianity faith.