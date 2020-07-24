Three Arrested As Fire Razes Buildings in Koome, Kills One

In short
It is alleged that a woman identified as Aisha Namutebi started a fight with her husband, Abdul Rashid Kaniga over an extramarital affair with one Sarah Kaliba, a resident of the same area. A few minutes later, a fire broke out at Sarah Kaliba’s home spreading to neighbouring houses.
Three Arrested As Fire Razes Buildings in Koome, Kills One24 Jul 2020, 18:33 Comments 93 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
