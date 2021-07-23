In short
It is alleged that Ebong, who was in a relationship with Amek picked a quarrel with the deceased. Amek later disappeared under unclear circumstances and was found dead.
Three Arrested in Dokolo Over Alleged Killing of Businesswoman
