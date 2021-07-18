Three Arrested in Iganga for Alleged Kidnap of Four-Year-Old Boy

In short
Michael Ainebyona a resident of Bugumba A village in the Northern division in Iganga municipality was kidnapped last week from a green park where he had gone to play with friends.
Three Arrested in Iganga for Alleged Kidnap of Four-Year-Old Boy18 Jul 2021, 15:33 Comments 42 Views Iganga, Uganda Crime Report
Mary Tumukwase after being reunited with her son, Michael Ainebyona at Iganga central police station. courtesy photo.
In short
Tagged with: child friend municipality police police station social media
Mentioned: Brenda Nakaziba Iganga James Mubi Justine Namugere Mary Tumwekwase Michael Ainebyona Northern division Rodgers police spokesperson
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.