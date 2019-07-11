Edward Eninu
13:16

Three Arrested in Kotido over Charcoal Burning

11 Jul 2019, 13:14 Comments 148 Views Kotido, Uganda Crime Environment Updates

In short
The UWA Warder in- charge of Law Enforcement and Security for Matheniko/ Bokora Wildlife Reserve, Charles Wilson Okuta who led the operation says the suspects were arrested while burning charcoal inside wildlife protected area.

 

Tagged with: charcoal burning in kotido environmental protection wildlife reserves in karamoja
Mentioned: Uganda Police Force uganda wild life authority

