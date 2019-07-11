In short
The UWA Warder in- charge of Law Enforcement and Security for Matheniko/ Bokora Wildlife Reserve, Charles Wilson Okuta who led the operation says the suspects were arrested while burning charcoal inside wildlife protected area.
Three Arrested in Kotido over Charcoal Burning11 Jul 2019, 13:14 Comments 148 Views Kotido, Uganda Crime Environment Updates
Mentioned: Uganda Police Force uganda wild life authority
