Three Arrested in Lango for Killing Boy they Found Grazing Cattle in Garden

In short
It's alleged that on Thursday, Obote who was in the company of the other two found Akampura grazing animals in his maize garden, and without controlling their annoyance, they cut him several times killing him instantly. Obote later reported himself to the area LCI chairperson David Ngura who later handed him to Kungu police post.
Three Arrested in Lango for Killing Boy they Found Grazing Cattle in Garden15 Jul 2022, 20:04 Comments 101 Views Apac, Uganda Crime Security Updates
