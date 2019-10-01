Kule Jerome Bitswande
Three Arrested Over Death of Nursing Student at Kiwa Heritage

1 Oct 2019, 15:46 Comments 66 Views Kasese, Uganda Crime Security Misc Updates

On Sunday night, Moses Mugume, a 22-year-old second year student of Enrolled Comprehensive nursing at Rwenzori School of Nursing drowned at Kiwa Heritage Hot Springs in Kitonzi cell of Nyakabingo ward, Bulembia Division.

 

