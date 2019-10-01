Three Arrested Over Death of Nursing Student at Kiwa Heritage

In short
On Sunday night, Moses Mugume, a 22-year-old second year student of Enrolled Comprehensive nursing at Rwenzori School of Nursing drowned at Kiwa Heritage Hot Springs in Kitonzi cell of Nyakabingo ward, Bulembia Division.
Three Arrested Over Death of Nursing Student at Kiwa Heritage1 Oct 2019
