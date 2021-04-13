Three Arrested Over Fuel Theft in Buliisa

In short
The suspects have been identified as Charles Katwkwa 35, Jesero Wandera 36 and Abudallah Kusiima 19. They were arrested on Monday in Buliisa town Council after they connived with CICO truck drivers and siphoned fuel from the trucks.
Three Arrested Over Fuel Theft in Buliisa13 Apr 2021, 12:30 Comments 117 Views Buliisa, Uganda Crime Updates
