Three Arrested Over Fuel Theft in Buliisa

13 Apr 2021, 12:30 Comments 117 Views Buliisa, Uganda Crime Updates
Julius Hakiza,the Albertine region police spokesperson confirmed the arrest of the suspects to URN.

The suspects have been identified as Charles Katwkwa 35, Jesero Wandera 36 and Abudallah Kusiima 19. They were arrested on Monday in Buliisa town Council after they connived with CICO truck drivers and siphoned fuel from the trucks.

 

