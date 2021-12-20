Three Arrested Over Operating Unlicensed Labor Recruiting Agency

In short
Preliminary findings show that Strategic partners agency limited was registered as a tour and travel company. During the search, Police recovered 34 passports, 37 personal files, photographs of recruits, Interpol letters, and t-shirts of the company.
Three Arrested Over Operating Unlicensed Labor Recruiting Agency20 Dec 2021, 18:02 Comments 288 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Human rights Crime Updates
