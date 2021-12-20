Mugisha James
18:02

Three Arrested Over Operating Unlicensed Labor Recruiting Agency

20 Dec 2021, 18:02 Comments 288 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Human rights Crime Updates
Agnes Igoye, coordinator of anti-Human Trafficking at Ministry of Internal Affairs

Agnes Igoye, coordinator of anti-Human Trafficking at Ministry of Internal Affairs

In short
Preliminary findings show that Strategic partners agency limited was registered as a tour and travel company. During the search, Police recovered 34 passports, 37 personal files, photographs of recruits, Interpol letters, and t-shirts of the company.

 

Tagged with: Agnes Igoye as Geoffrey Kabagambe, Paul Kagame, and Amos Shakespeare
Mentioned: CID Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.