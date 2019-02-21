Christopher Kisekka
Three Arrested Over Shooting Rapper Gravity Omutujju Top story

21 Feb 2019, 10:43 Comments 298 Views Kassanda, Uganda Crime Report
Luga-flow rapper Gilson Wabuyu alias Gravity Omutujju Christopher Kisekka

Luga-flow rapper Gilson Wabuyu alias Gravity Omutujju Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
In his statement to police, Jim James Mwanje, a Disc Jockey-DJ and part of the artistes crew, says after having supper at one of the restaurant in Bukuya, they decided to fuel their vehicle and made a stopover at the LK fuel station as they were waiting to be led to Lwebitute Trading Centre where they were scheduled to perform.

 

