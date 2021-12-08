Three Arrested Over Theft of Drugs in Kassanda

In short

Those arrested are Lawrence Ddumba, a drug store Keeper at Bukuya Health Centre IV, Betinah Nalukwago and Gideon Muwanguzi who are employees at the private Clinic where the medical supplies were recovered from. The suspects are currently detained at Bukuya Police Station pending investigations into the theft of government drugs. Their arrest followed a case reported by Jimmy Mugenyi, the Chairperson of the Bukuya Management Committee.