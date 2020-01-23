Three Arrested over Theft of Church Property

In short
Elly Maate, police spokesperson for Kigezi region says that the suspects were arrested today after a good Samaritan whom he declined to reveal his identities for security reasons who saw the suspects loading property on a motor cycle in the night led police to their arrest.
Three Arrested over Theft of Church Property23 Jan 2020, 16:59 Comments 134 Views Crime Religion Updates
In short
Tagged with: Buhara Catholic church
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.