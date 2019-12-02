Kule Jerome Bitswande
Three Artists Arrested For Producing Vulgar Music

2 Dec 2019, 07:05 Comments 150 Views Crime Misc Report

Vincent Twesige, the Rwenzori East Region Police Spokesperson, says they swung into action and arrested the artists following a public outcry about the vulgarity of the song. According to Twesige, although the song was released to the public recently, it was produced in 2017.

 

