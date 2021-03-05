Three Bizonto Comedians Re-arrested

In short

The three; Julius Sserwanja also known as Kidomoole, Mbabaali Maliseeri (Uncle Luyuguumo), and Gold Ki Matono, also known as Opeto were arrested from Radio Simba over a satirical skit which, according to the government was used to promote sectarianism. Their counterpart Sssaabakaaki Peter (Omuzinyuuzi) was not found at the station at the time of their arrest.