Three Bizonto Comedians Re-arrested

The three; Julius Sserwanja also known as Kidomoole, Mbabaali Maliseeri (Uncle Luyuguumo), and Gold Ki Matono, also known as Opeto were arrested from Radio Simba over a satirical skit which, according to the government was used to promote sectarianism. Their counterpart Sssaabakaaki Peter (Omuzinyuuzi) was not found at the station at the time of their arrest.
Three Bizonto Comedians Re-arrested5 Mar 2021
