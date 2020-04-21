In short
It is still unclear how the children picked the explosives from Andewa quarry site without being noticed by security and company workers. According to a source, the children had connected one of the explosives to a solar battery when it exploded into flames injuring all of them.
21 Apr 2020 Arua, Uganda
The three children and their Aunt taking tea outside the OPD at Arua regional referral hospital on Tuesday.
