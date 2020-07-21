Three Children Perish in House Fire

In short
Julius Hakiza, the Albertine Region Police Spokesperson, says the minor’s parents were attending a vigil in the neighborhood when fire gutted their grass thatched house. He says the parents were alerted by an alarm made by the neighbors.
Three Children Perish in House Fire21 Jul 2020, 17:17 Comments 250 Views Hoima, Uganda Crime Updates
Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson commenting on the Children who perished in the House fire.
