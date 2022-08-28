Three Children Remain at Koblin Rehabilitation Center as Hundreds Are Re-united With Families

In short
Over 260 children were rescued from the streets of Kampala on 1st August 2022 and taken to the Center by government and Non-Government Organizations-NGOs traced for their families.
Three Children Remain at Koblin Rehabilitation Center as Hundreds Are Re-united With Families28 Aug 2022, 12:21 Comments 178 Views Napak, Uganda Human rights Politics Report
A wide view showing the compound and some of teh structures at Koblin Youth Rehabilitation Center-min
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.