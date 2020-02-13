Kimbowa Ivan
Three Chinese Nationals Isolated in Mukono

13 Feb 2020, 15:10 Comments 69 Views Mukono, Uganda Health Security Report
The Mukono Police Division Liaison Officer Gerald Mutegeki speaking China Star factory workers. A photo taken from outside the main gate after journalist where denied access to the premises.

In short
The Ministry’s Spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyoona, says that they have decided to isolate them as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus.

 

