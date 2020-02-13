Three Chinese Nationals Isolated in Mukono

In short
The Ministry’s Spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyoona, says that they have decided to isolate them as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus.
Three Chinese Nationals Isolated in Mukono13 Feb 2020, 15:10 Comments 69 Views Mukono, Uganda Health Security Report
The Mukono Police Division Liaison Officer Gerald Mutegeki speaking China Star factory workers. A photo taken from outside the main gate after journalist where denied access to the premises.
In short
Tagged with: 3 Suspected Coranavirus Chinese Nationals in Mukono Factory Isolated The Ministry of Health Public Relations Officer
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.